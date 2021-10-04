Philippine, Vietnamese and Indonesian Consumer Online Shopping Behavior Survey: Amazon, Blibli, Facebook, Lazada, OLX, Sendo, Shopee, Tiki.vn, Tokopedia, Zalora

Philippine, Vietnamese and Indonesian Abstract

International e-commerce brands have been seeking their place in the Southeast Asian market which have boasted to have three advantages: the population size, fair economic performance, and the high level of urbanization. For this reason, MIC (Market Intelligence & Consulting Institute) conducted an online questionnaire survey on consumer online shopping behavior in the fourth quarter of 2017 and collected 350 effective samples each from the Filipino, Vietnamese, and Indonesian consumers to understand how they behave toward online shopping. A detailed comparison of the online shopping behavior of consumers living in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia is also provided.

Companies covered

Amazon, Blibli, Facebook, Lazada, OLX, Sendo, Shopee, Tiki.vn, Tokopedia, Zalora

A survey of consumer online shopping behavior in the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia

Key findings of the survey on consumers from these three countries, including

– the online shopping penetration, the most commonly used consumer electronics devices and delivery methods;

– the most commonly purchased shopping items and the commonly visited websites;

– top 3 concerns when consumers purchase online and their future willingness towards online shopping.

– Consumer platform loyalty

A detailed cross country comparison study based on the key findings of the research conducted with participation of a total of 350 effective questionnaires each collected from the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Key Research Findings

Online Shopping Behavior Analysis: the Philippines

Online Shopping Behavior Analysis: Vietnam

Online Shopping Behavior Analysis: Indonesia

Comparison of Three Countries on Consumer Online Shopping Behavior

