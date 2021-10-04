Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI, short for Poly-[2, 2’-(m- phenylen)-5, 5’-bisbenzimidazole]) is a kind polymer with benzo heterocyclic rigid chain. PBI is generally obtained from the condensation and cyclization of aromatic amine and diphenyl phthalate, reacting in molten state or in strong polar solvents. PBI is used in the military industry at its beginning, now the applications have covered semiconductor, membranes, petrochemical and many other fields.

Because PBI is always used after post-dealing followed the copolymerization process. When PBI is being used as the material base of parts of the planes, electric devices or other product, it is usually not bought PBI resin, but the PBI bulk mold. Thus, this work is focused on the PBI molding products.

PBI was developed by the United States military in the beginning. The industrial process to fabricate PBI is complicated requiring high technology. Hence, the PBI industry is a highly monopolized one that there is only a single company located in United States who can synthesize PBI polymer from monomers. The product of this company (PBI Performance Product) is the original material of the other three companies for further molding: QUADRNT, PBI Advanced Materials and Polymics.

Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) is high-performance engineering plastic for the unique properties such as: excellent thermal stability, broad chemical resistance and unique compatibility with certain other polymers. Therefore, it has a wide range of potential applications covering aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, semiconductor, membrane and coating areas. However, since the cost is not affordable for many products, PBI is mainly used in the irreplaceable fields or the industry of strict requirement regardless of cost.

Generally, the industrial production is still in charged by PBI Performance Product who obtained the technology from NASA and the military, while, the study is rather wide among the research commitment. Especially, the Chinese researchers frequently disclaim they are discovering the many PBI series products showing incredible properties. But, there’s surely a long way for others except US to achieve bath production.

This report focuses on Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Quadrant

PBI Advanced Materials

Polymics

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

U-Series

T-Series

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Industrial

Petro/chemical

Semiconductor

Membrane

Other applications

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polybenzimidazoles (PBI)

1.2 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 U-Series

1.2.3 T-Series

1.3 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Petro/chemical

1.3.5 Semiconductor

1.3.6 Membrane

1.3.7 Other applications

1.3 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Business

7.1 Quadrant

7.1.1 Quadrant Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Quadrant Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 PBI Advanced Materials

7.2.1 PBI Advanced Materials Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 PBI Advanced Materials Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Polymics

7.3.1 Polymics Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Polymics Polybenzimidazoles (PBI) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

