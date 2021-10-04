Prestressed Concrete Market Strategic Alliances, Mergers–Acquisitions, New Product Developments, Research and Developments

Global Prestressed Concrete Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Prestressed Concrete Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Prestressed Concrete Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Product (Epoxy coated PC strand, Uncoated PC strand, and Galvanized PC strand), By Manufacturing process (Pre-tensioning, and Post-tensioning), By Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) – Global Forecast Till 2023

The prominent players in the prestressed concrete market are Bekaert (Belgium), Insteel Engineers (India), US Concrete Products Corporation (US), Coastal Precast (US), Oldcastle Precast (US), Elematic Precast Technology, Vollert Anlagenbau GmbH (Germany), and Eco Chimneys Private Limited (India) among others.

The prestressed concrete market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.32% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Market Highlights

The global prestressed concrete market is anticipated to witness sustainable growth throughout the forecast period. The reason is attributed to the to the extensive use of such concrete in multistoried buildings, bridges, and infrastructure. Prestressed concrete is used typically to overcome the weakness of regular concrete during tension which can be removed with the product.

The growth in construction industry, increasing investment in infrastructure upgradation, and the technology advancement is expected to widen the scope for prestressed concrete during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global prestressed concrete market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global prestressed concrete market by manufacturing process, by product, by application, and by region.

By Manufacturing process

Pre-tensioning

Admixtures Post-tensioning

By Product

Epoxy coated PC strand

Uncoated PC strand

Galvanized PC strand

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Asia-Pacific region, to see a moderate increase in the prestressed concrete market over the forecast period

Based on region, the global prestressed concrete market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market with the highest growth rate, followed by North America, and Europe, primarily due to the increasing investments in the construction projects. The rising number of repair and renovation projects in the region has further widened the scope for prestressed concrete.

Commercial and Residential segment, to occupy a fairly larger share in the overall prestressed concrete market

Based on end-user, both the residential and commercial segment is expected to exhibit moderate growth rate between the period of 2018 to 2023, especially in the region of Asia-Pacific. The reason is attributed broadly to the emergence of global players in the Asia-Pacific construction market, and investment inflow in construction projects. There is seen a increasing projects of remodelling/renovation in both commercial and residential spaces, especially in the markets of North America. The prestressed concrete is used heavily in repair and remodelling projects due to the ease of usage of prestressed concrete in such projects.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Prestressed Concrete Market: by Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America: Prestressed Concrete Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe: Prestressed Concrete Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia-pacific: Prestressed Concrete Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 Row: Prestressed Concrete Market: by Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 Global Prestressed Concrete Market, by Product, by Regions, 2018-2023

Table 7 North America: Prestressed Concrete Market, by Product, by Country, 2018-2023

Table 8 Europe: Prestressed Concrete Market, by Product, by Country, 2018-2023

List of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process of Mrfr

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

