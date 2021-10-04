Refined Rice Bran Oil Market 2019: Global Demand, Share and In-depth Analysis by 2025

In 2019, the size of Global Refined Rice Bran Oil Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Refined Rice Bran Oil.

This report studies the global market size of Refined Rice Bran Oil, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Refined Rice Bran Oil sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global Refined Rice Bran Oil market, the following companies are covered:

Ricela

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai agro products

A.P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

BIRBHUM OILS INDUSTRIES

Jain Group of Industries

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Agrotech International

Shivangi Oils

Kamal

Balgopal

Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical

King rice oil group

Habib Industries

Wilmar International

Surin Bran Oil

Suriny

RITO

RiceBran Technologies

Wanyuan Food & Oil

Qaxld

Jinrun

Honghulang Rice Industry

Hubei Tianxing

Refined Rice Bran Oil Market Segment by Product Type:

Extraction

Squeezing

Refined Rice Bran Oil Market Segment by Application:

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Others

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

