Same-day Surgery Market Report 2019-2025 | Focused on Competitive Scenario, Geographic Trends and Opportunities
Same-day Surgery is surgery that does not require an overnight hospital stay. The term “outpatient” arises from the fact that surgery patients may enter and leave the facility on the same day. The advantages of outpatient surgery over inpatient surgery include greater convenience and reduced costs. In 2018, the global Same-day Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Same-day Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Same-day Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Mayo Clinic
Massachusetts General Hospital
Mount Sinai Hospital
New York Presbyterian
University of Washington Medical Center
Cleveland Clinic
St Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Johns Hopkins Medicine
University of Maryland Medical
Taipei Veterans General Hospital
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Gastrointestinal
Cardiovascular
Neurological
Orthopedic
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Physician’s Office
Hospital OPDs
ASCs
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Same-day Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Same-day Surgery are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
