Same-day Surgery Market Report 2019-2025 | Focused on Competitive Scenario, Geographic Trends and Opportunities

Same-day Surgery is surgery that does not require an overnight hospital stay. The term “outpatient” arises from the fact that surgery patients may enter and leave the facility on the same day. The advantages of outpatient surgery over inpatient surgery include greater convenience and reduced costs. In 2018, the global Same-day Surgery market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Same-day Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Same-day Surgery development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Mayo Clinic

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mount Sinai Hospital

New York Presbyterian

University of Washington Medical Center

Cleveland Clinic

St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Johns Hopkins Medicine

University of Maryland Medical

Taipei Veterans General Hospital

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Gastrointestinal

Cardiovascular

Neurological

Orthopedic

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Physician’s Office

Hospital OPDs

ASCs

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Same-day Surgery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Same-day Surgery are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

