Smart Farming Market Growth, Technological Innovation, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble etc

Smart farming is the application of modern information and communication technologies (ICT) in agriculture to increase crop production. In smart farming, most modern systems are used for gaining continuous sustainability, along with achieving the best of quality, quantity, and return on investment. Smart farming uses a range of technologies that include global positioning system (GPS), sensors, controllers, light emitting diode (LED) lights, software, and so on to enhance the yield of crops.

Farmers highly need smart farming techniques to maintain the crop health. Smart farming techniques are used to maintain the right amount of humidity, which is essential to the soil and crops. These farming techniques provide the weather condition of a particular place, which in turn, help farmers to take predictive actions. As a result, the smart agriculture market will witness growth in the soil and crop management segment.

Some of the key players of Smart Farming Market:

John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk, Precision Planting

The purchase volume of automation and control systems is increasing in the agricultural sector because they are used for predictive management of the overall production of crops. The smart agriculture market is experiencing growth in the automation and control systems segment because these smart farm systems are capable of displaying real-time and accurate data to help farmers learn about the condition of crops. The research report on Smart Farming Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

Segmentation by product type:

Automation and Control Systems

Smart Agriculture Equipment and Machinery

Other

Segmentation by application:

Soil and Crop Management

Fleet Management

Storage and Irrigation Management

Indoor Farming

Other

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Farming market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Smart Farming market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

