Smart Grid Security Market Report 2019 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2027

Smart grids are one of the most advancing and promising technologies in today’s world. The smart grid developers are constantly focusing on the up gradation of the technology which is helping the technology to proliferate the market easily. However, the smart grids are susceptible to cyber-attacks which has created huge risk for the developers, and this factor has pressurized several security solution developers to innovate and develop technologies to safeguard the smart grids. The constant innovation and development of security systems for smart grids is one of the key factors influencing the smart grid security market to witnessing upsurge.

The significantly rising demand for electricity and power generation in the developed countries as well as developing countries, the global grid developers are witnessing massive growth. Also the advantages of smart technologies have engrossed the grid developing sectors over the year. Also, the smart grid sector is consistently witnessing healthy growth rate year on year, which is increasing the incorporation of security options in the same. Thus, the parallel growth of smart grid and advanced security technologies is driving the smart grid security market. Additionally, sophistication of cyber-attacks have increased the demand for technologically robust security solutions, which is concreting the revenue generation stream of smart grid market in the current market.

Leading Smart Grid Security market Players:

Alert Enterprise

Alien Vault

Cisco Systems Inc.

Elster Solutions

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Leidos

N-Dimensions

Siemens Ag

Symantec Corporation

