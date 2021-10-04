Solar Water Heater Market Has Been Segmented Based On Type, Collector Type, Application, And Region – Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Solar Water Heater Market is expected to grow at 8.50 % CAGR during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report summarizes market review of the key segments in the market such as by Type, by Collector Type, by Application and Region. Global solar water heater market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increase in the demand for cost efficient technology for heating water.

Solar Water Heater Market Leading Players Analyzed are:

The key players of global solar water heater market are Rheem Manufacturing (US), A.O.Smith (US), SunTank (South Africa), Bradford White Corporation (US), Bosch (Germany), Honeywell Corporation (US), Racold (India), Alternate energy Technologies (US), Viessmann Manufacturing (US), and Wagner Solar (UK), among others.

Solar Water Heater Market Synopsis:

Solar water heater is a device which provides hot water for industrial, commercial, and residential applications. A solar water heater comprises of an array of collectors to collect and store solar energy. There are mainly three types of solar collectors that are used in residential applications such as flat-plate collector, evacuated tube collector, and unglazed water collector. Solar water heater is majorly used to save energy bills. Moreover, the domestic and commercial consumers are entitled to claim renewable heat incentive for generating heat energy.

The global solar water heater market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, mainly due rising demand for replacement of existing water heaters and policy support from government to enable adoption of renewable technologies. As per European Commission, it is estimated that USD 28.44 billion is required to be invested in renewable sources by the government between 2020 and 2050. This would lead to increase in the use of solar water heaters across Europe.

Global Solar Water Heater Market Segmentation:

The global solar water heater market has been segmented based on type, collector type, application, and region.

Solar Water Heater Market, By Type

Pumped

Thermosyphon

Solar Water Heater Market, By Collector Type

Evacuated Tube Collector

Flat Plate Collector

Unglazed Water Collector

Solar Water Heater Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Solar Water Heater Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Solar Water Heater Regional Industry Analysis:

By region, the global Solar Water Heater Market covers its growth opportunities and current treds across North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global solar water heater market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in renewable energy sources and high demand for solar water heaters by the residential and commercial complexes. The solar water heater market would be mainly driven by the favorable government regulations against greenhouse gas emissions.

