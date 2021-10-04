Success Case Study: Estée Lauder-Reinventing Estée Lauders Brand Image to Appeal to Young Female Consumers
In China, Estée Lauder successfully revamped its image from a luxury brand targeting older women and offering anti-aging products into a youthful and vibrant brand with cosmetics positioned for a younger audience.
How Estée Lauder went from a company see as targeting order women to a youth-centric brand.
Companies Mentioned:
Estée Lauder
Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2285772
Scope
– The company shifted focus away from older consumers to tap into the country’s booming cosmetics industry led by young Millennials.
– Using a local celebrity to endorse the brand through an interactive social media campaign helped Estée Lauder succeed in China.
– Estée Lauder capitalized on consumer desire to follow celebrity style trends to generate buzz around its range including the Admiration Charm Color Series of lipsticks.
Reasons to buy
– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction 5
2. What? 6
3. Why? 9
4. Take-out 13
5. Appendix 16
Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2285772