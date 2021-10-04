Success Case Study: Saathi Pads – Disrupting the feminine hygiene sector with an eco-friendly, natural, and safe alternative

Saathi, a social enterprise, designed a natural, sustainable, and safe alternative to sanitary pads with the intention of making it accessible to the millions of rural women in India.

Disrupting the feminine hygiene sector with an eco-friendly, natural, and safe alternative.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2285771

Scope

– The company’s innovative sanitary pads are offered at a subsidized price to make them affordable for women in rural India.

– Saathi has been lauded for its efforts in creating safe and sustainable solutions to tackle India’s waste management challenges.

– Incorporating ethical credentials into the business model to benefit consumers, the brand, and the community as a whole offers a unique point of differentiation.

Reasons to buy

– Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

– Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.

– Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Major Companies Mentioned:

P&G

Jayashree Industries

Goonj

Energizer

Saathi

Enquire before Buying at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2285771

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 5

2. What? 6

3. Why? 10

4. Take-out 13

5. Appendix 16