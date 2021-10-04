SURGICAL INSTRUMENT TRACKING SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Surgical Instruments Tracking System is the system that combines with scanning technology and application software
Factors such as the UDI regulations by FDA, rising need for inventory management and better patient care, and the need to maximize revenues through operational efficacy are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.
In 2018, the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market size was 92 million US$ and it is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Censis
Becton Dickinson
MMMicrosystems
Getinge
Applied Logic, Inc.
B. Braun
Haldor Advanced Technologies
Infor
Intelligent Insites
Key Surgical
Mobile Aspects
Stanley Healthcare
TGX Medical Systems
Vizbee RFID
Xerafy
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
