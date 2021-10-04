Telecom Tower Market Size growing rapidly Over 18% CAGR and anticipated to reach US$ 146.5 Bn by 2025

Factors such as the advancement in technology in today’s world and the existing network infrastructures prove to be incapable of handling the predicted surge in the number of connected devices as well as the data explosion over the network. As a result, a huge demand for a more robust and reliable communication network infrastructure capable of handling huge influx of data over the network is on the rise.

Social media has become an integral part of individual’s lifestyle in recent times and thus the use of internet has also rapidly increased. The bolstering demand of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, security, mobile data traffic, and expansion of mobile apps lead to the integration of cloud architecture with the mobile networks to enhance the flexible delivery of services with high speed is boosting the demand for telecomm tower market globally. Thus, the telecom tower market is anticipated to witness significant surge in demand during the forecast period. The South America telecom tower market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 10.6% in the coming years.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Conduent, Inc.

Kapsch Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machinery Systems, Ltd.

Siemens Mobility GmbH

Thales Group

Continuum Electroproducts LLP

EFKON GmbH

Neology, Inc.

QuaLiX Information System LLP

SkyToll, a. s.

Surge in demand for high-speed internet access across major emerging cities and urban areas

Sensing, the potential significance of telecomm tower in business, Governments of various developing economies across the globe have realized the potentials of Telecom Tower and the impact this technology can have on the GDP of the country. Also, it is anticipated that due to digitalization of businesses, huge jobs would be created that would in turn have a positive impact on the economy of a particular country.

Deployment Insight

In telecom tower market by deployment type, factors such as cost savings, revenue flows, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) values have made the shared infrastructure business model highly attractive for the telecom tower companies. A market where competition impacts from smaller profit margins, the availability of a shared infrastructure model creates profit differences for the MNO and the towerco.

Report Features

Global analysis of Telecom Tower market from 2017 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Telecom Tower market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2025

Forecast and analysis of Telecom Tower market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Telecom Tower market based type, application and devices. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Telecom Tower market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

