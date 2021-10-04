Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025 Read more: http://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/4227260#ixzz5pmFWt8uz

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Temperature Controlled Packaging is the latest design in Packaging, for temperature controlled products.

Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) is one element of the cold chain. TCP is designed and validated to rigorous standards to keep products within a specific temperature range for a given time period.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest market of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions, with a market value share nearly 29.59% in 2016.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the market value share over 26.42% in 2016. China is another important production market of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare. Report data showed that 59.50% of the Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market demand in Food and Beverages, 40.50% in Healthcare in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions market is valued at 6750 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 11800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2019 and 2024.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

DHL

FedEx Corp.

Sonoco Products Company

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

Pelican Biothermal

Cold Chain Technologies

Softbox

va-Q-tec AG

Saeplast

Sofrigam SA Ltd.

Snyder Industries Inc.

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC

Cryopak

Inmark Packaging

Tempack

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Systems

Passive Systems

Hybrid Systems

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

