The Taiwanese DSL CPE Industry, 3Q 2019

Refrained by the competition from PONs (Passive Optical Networks) and cable modems, the global DSL subscriber based worldwide has continued to shrink over the years. Taiwan’s DSL CPE shipment volume in the third quarter of 2018, traditionally the peak season, increased 1.3% sequentially in the third quarter of 2018 but down 7.2% year-on-year. The industry’s shipment volume reached 12.7 million units in the third quarter of 2018. VDSL2 (Very-high-bit-rate Digital Subscriber Line 2) continues to be the mainstream and the voice-enabled IADs (Integrated Access Devices) have accounted for over 50% of the total DSL CPE. It is anticipated that the industry’s full-year shipment volume will reach 48.2 million units in 2018, up 1.24% year-on-year and the industry’s shipment volume in the first half of 2019 will top around 22.6 million units, down 4% year-on-year.

Quarterly performance of the shipment volume and value of the Taiwanese DSL CPE industry for the period 1Q 2016 to 3Q 2019

Shipment volume with breakdowns by function, technology, price point, assembly location, shipment destination, and business type

