Trends, Challenges and What’s Next for the Virtual Care Market 2019-2027

The “Global Virtual Care Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The reports cover key developments in the virtual care market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global virtual care market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

The market payers from virtual care market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for virtual care in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the virtual care market.

• AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

• American Well

• AT&T

• CHI Health

• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MDLIVE Inc.

• MedSpring

• United HealthCare Services, Inc.

And among others.

The global virtual care market is segmented on the basis of consultation type and end-user. Based on consultation type, the market is segmented as video consultation, audio consultation, and kiosks. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as hospitals, pharmacy, individuals, and other medical service providers.

The virtual care market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting virtual care market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the virtual care market in these regions.

