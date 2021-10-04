Tunnel Boring Machine Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis by 2025 | Key Players – Hitachi Zosen Corporation, IHI Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Komatsu Ltd.

Overview of Tunnel Boring Machine Market

The global tunnel boring machines market size is expected to reach $8,385.6 million by 2025, from $5,189.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Tunnel boring machines are used for tunnel excavation through a wide range of soil and rocks. It is majorly used for construction of tunnels and excavation in coal mines.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global tunnel boring machines market includes increase in infrastructure development for railway and highway. Moreover, rise in demand for utility tunneling for water supply & disposal, hydropower projects, and pipeline for oil & gas boosts the demand for tunnel boring machines. In addition, tunnel boring machine reduces the operational time for construction of tunnel as compared to other conventional methods, thereby increasing the demand for tunnel boring machines. However, the new Austrian tunneling method (NATM) is still a dominant method for constructing tunnels, which is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, new innovations such as automation and ZigBee-based wireless sensor networks are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global tunnel boring machines market.

The Major players reported in the market include:

– China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

– China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Co., Ltd.

– Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.

– Herrenknecht AG

– Hitachi Zosen Corporation

– IHI Corporation

– Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

– Komatsu Ltd.

– Northern Heavy Industries Group Co., Ltd. (The Robbins Company, Inc.)

– Qinhuangdao Tianye Tolian Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Tunnel Boring Machine market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.

Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.

The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.

The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

BY MACHINE TYPE

– Slurry TBM

– Earth Pressure Balance Shield TBM

– Shielded TBM

– Multi-Mode TBM

– Other Machines (Open Type, Gripper TBM, Direct Pipe, Partial Face Excavation, etc.)

BY GEOLOGY TYPE

– Soft Ground

– Hard Rock Ground

– Heterogenous Ground

– Variable Ground

BY END-USERS

– Road Transport

– Railway Transport

– Metro & Transit

– Utilities

– Mining

– Oil & Gas

– Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD TUNNEL BORING MACHINE MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 5 WORLD TUNNEL BORING MACHINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6 WORLD TUNNEL BORING MACHINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES

