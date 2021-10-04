Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Capacity, Production, Growth Rate, Revenue and Forecast (2019-2024)

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Vinyl Plank Flooring Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Vinyl plank flooring, also called luxury vinyl flooring (LVF), is also 100 percent synthetic, but in these products, the core layer is a thicker, multi-layer PVC vinyl. Luxury vinyl comes in planks or tiles, sometimes called LVP and LVT, respectively. There are glue-down and loose-fit versions available, but also interlocking styles that join together in much the same way as laminate flooring planks.

Request a sample copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/659508

This study considers the Vinyl Plank Flooring value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Flexible Vinyl Plank Flooring

Rigid Vinyl Plank Flooring

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Use

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Browse full table of contents and data tables @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Vinyl-Plank-Flooring-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tarkett

Armstrong

Mannington Mills

Mohawk

Congoleum

Gerflor

Forbo

Novalis

LG Hausys

Karndean

CFL Flooring

Beaulieu

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Snmo LVT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/659508

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vinyl Plank Flooring consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vinyl Plank Flooring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vinyl Plank Flooring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vinyl Plank Flooring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vinyl Plank Flooring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+91-888-841-3131(IND) | +1-240-284-8070(U.S) | +44-20-3290-4151(U.K)

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook