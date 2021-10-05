Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
2019 – 2027 E-Learning Market Trends, Size and Forecast Analysis | Top Players as Adobe Systems Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., CERTPOINT Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone

Press Release

The “Global E-Learning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-Learning market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global E-Learning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Learning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

 Report Features

  • Global analysis of E-Learning market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.
  • Forecast and analysis of E-Learning market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2027
  • Forecast and analysis of E-Learning market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

E-Learning is an advanced learning method which utilizes electronic technologies to access educational curriculum away from the traditional classroom.  E-learning refers to a program or degree, courses delivered completely online which can be accessed anywhere in the presence of the internet. The e-learning ranges from online learning, Distance Education, to computerized electronic learning, and internet learning among others.

The significant drivers of e-learning market are increasing prominence on continuous learning and continuous innovation in e-learning tools. The boosting adoption of artificial intelligence in E-learning Solutions as well as automated and advanced learning analytics are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for e-learning market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Key Players Influencing the Market

  • Adobe Systems Inc.
  • Allen Interactions Inc.
  • CERTPOINT Systems Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Cornerstone
  • D2L Corporation
  • Kallidus Ltd.
  • Meridian Knowledge Solutions
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Saba Software

The global e-learning market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as Learning Management System LMS, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, and Virtual Classroom. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Academic, Government, and Corporate.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global e-learning market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The e-learning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

