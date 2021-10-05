2019 – 2027 E-Learning Market Trends, Size and Forecast Analysis | Top Players as Adobe Systems Inc., Allen Interactions Inc., CERTPOINT Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cornerstone

The “Global E-Learning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of E-Learning market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, and geography. The global E-Learning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading E-Learning market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

E-Learning is an advanced learning method which utilizes electronic technologies to access educational curriculum away from the traditional classroom. E-learning refers to a program or degree, courses delivered completely online which can be accessed anywhere in the presence of the internet. The e-learning ranges from online learning, Distance Education, to computerized electronic learning, and internet learning among others.

The significant drivers of e-learning market are increasing prominence on continuous learning and continuous innovation in e-learning tools. The boosting adoption of artificial intelligence in E-learning Solutions as well as automated and advanced learning analytics are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for e-learning market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cornerstone

D2L Corporation

Kallidus Ltd.

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Oracle Corporation

Saba Software

The global e-learning market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. Based technology, the market is segmented as Learning Management System LMS, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, and Virtual Classroom. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Academic, Government, and Corporate.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global e-learning market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The e-learning market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

