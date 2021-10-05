2019 Latvia Long Term Refinery Market Outlook Report-Supply-Demand of Gasoline, LPG, Diesel, Fuel Oil, Planned Refineries, FIDs, Competition and New Opportunities to 2025

During 2018, increase in investor confidence is observed across refining markets including Latvia. Petroleum product consumption is witnessing significant increase with surge in economic activity and growth in construction and transportation demand. New refinery construction activities also witnessed significant progress worldwide driven by recovering oil prices.

New petroleum product consumption mix is emerging in Latvia, forcing refiners to redesign their growth strategies for better refining margins and profitability. In this context, the leading industry publisher has released its 10th version of “Latvia Long-term Refinery outlook report”, offering analysis on Latvia downstream oil and gas markets. The Latvia refining report provides detailed insights into emerging market trends, new dynamics, shifting strategies and the future role of Latvia in global and regional refining markets.

The Latvia report is a comprehensive research work covering details of Latvia refining patterns, key refiners, production, consumption and trading of major petroleum products, volumes and values, refining industry revenues, current and planned refinery details and competitive scenario. At the asset level, different capacities including crude distillation unit, coking capacity, fluid catalytic cracking capacity and hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. In addition, refinery complexity and other key details are also provided in the report.

The Latvia research work also presents detailed outlook of Latvia gasoline, diesel, LPG, fuel oil consumption and production, together with trends and challenges of investing in Latvia market. In addition, details of refineries, storage assets, prices are provided. Further, demographic, economic outlook of Latvia together with latest refining industry developments are covered in detail.

Strategic Analysis Review-

This chapter presents detailed SWOT Analysis along with emerging trends in the market. Further, key strategies of operating companies in Latvia refining sector are analyzed.

Latvia Oil Sector Analysis-

The chapter presents complete analysis of Latvia oil markets including details of trends in oil markets, oil reserves, major oil fields, crude oil production and consumption forecasts along with the role of oil demand in primary energy are detailed.

Refining Capacity Forecasts-

At both country level and refinery levels, annual historical and forecasted data on Refining (CDU) Capacity, Coking Capacity, Fluid Catalytic Cracking Capacity, Hydrocracking Capacity is provided to 2022.

Refining Infrastructure Details

10+ details for each of the operational and planned refineries in Latvia are provided, which include- basic details, operator, ownership, complexity, status, type, details. Further, capital expenditure and construction details are provided.

Market Value and Investment Outlook

Latvia country wise refining market value along with capital investment planned to be spent in the industry are forecast to 2022

Latvia Refinery Market Benchmarking

Latvia refining industry is compared with five peer markets in the region based on four pillars to determine the competitiveness of the country in regional scale

Competitive Scenario

Companies currently operating in the industry and the companies planning to foray into the market are detailed along with their strategies and SWOT profiles. Further, net weighted capacities by company are also forecast in the report.

The Latvia report presents both historical and forecasted data for Latvia petroleum products from 2007 to 2025. Further, Latvia CDU capacity, Latvia coking capacity, Latvia fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) capacity, Latvia hydrocracking capacity are forecast to 2022. The report also forecasts crude oil production and demand in Latvia between 2007 and 2025.

