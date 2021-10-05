3PL Market Expected to garner $1,110 billion by 2022 | DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker

3PL Market (Third Party Logistics Market) Report, published by Publisher, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $1,110 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 5.16% during the period 2016-2022. Major volume of goods transported across the world is done through roadways and waterways which constitutes for close to two-thirds of the global 3PL market.

Third Party Logistics (3PL) is the function by which a manufacturer outsources activities related to logistics and distribution. Often a 3PL company can go beyond just logistics and distribution and can provide specialized services such as inventory management, cross-docking, door to door delivery and packaging of products. The market for this service is expected to witness growth at good pace owing to its use in todays competitive environment. Moreover, the demand is expected to rise due to increase in the focus of manufacturer and retailers on their core business (known as core competencies) and subcontracting activities, such as logistics where they have less expertise. Thus, the increase in the competition has diverted the focus of manufacturer to promote respective specializations in production and distribution.

Increase in the globalization helped in setting up a worldwide network of manufacturing activities. To maintain it efficiently, the demand of 3PL companies is expected to rise. The scope of 3PL services is expected to increase as productivity gains in supply chain in terms of cost and reliability can be derived with the help of managerial and information technology expertise provided by 3PL companies. Increase in the e-commerce industry and reverse logistics operations are also driving the market of 3PL industry. However, loss of direct control on the logistics service and potential loss of reputation are the most critical factors, which are likely to restrict the growth of this market. The market of 3PL is still fragmented, with plenty of room for growth. With number of orders increasing in small amount of time the opportunity or challenge to the 3PL companies will be to meet the demand by completing more orders at lower cost with the help of multi-channel distribution.

The report segments the 3PL market on the basis of mode of transport, service type and geography. On the basis of mode of transport, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, airways and waterways. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, International transportation management, warehousing and distribution, others (IT services and logistics software). Geographical breakdown is done as North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Some of the key players in 3PL market at global stage are DHL, United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel Inc., NYK logistics, Panalpina World Transport Ltd., Union Pacific Corporation and BNSF Railway Company

Key benefits of the study

Comprehensive analysis of the current and the future trends in the global 3PL market have been provided in this report

Geographically the global market is analyzed based on various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

In depth analysis has been done in this report by constructing market estimations for the key market segments from2014-2022

This report provides the quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2022, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities

Porters five forces analysis is performed on 3PL services highlighting the factors which might affect the present and future market of 3PL companies

Competitive intelligence of leading providers of 3PL services helps in understanding the competitive scenario across the geographies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD 3PL MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSPORT

CHAPTER 5 WORLD 3PL MARKET, BY SERVICE TYPE

CHAPTER 6 WORLD 3PL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

