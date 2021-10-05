Adiponitrile Market by Type, by Mechanism, by Application, by Geography – Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2019 – 2023

Adiponitrile Market Segmentation

The global adiponitrile market has been segmented based on product type, application, and region. By application, the global market has been divided into chemical, medical, personal care, electronics, automobile, textile, and others. The textile segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth is attributed to its increasing demand in the apparel industry. The segment is expected to hold more than one-third of market value share and is expected to continue the same trend during the forecast period. However, the chemical segment is also expected to add to the growth of the global market and is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the review period.

Based on product type, the global market has been divided into polyurethane; nylon 6,6; fiber; nylon 6,6 resin; adipate esters; and others. The nylon 66 segment accounted for the largest market share of the global adiponitrile market in terms of volume and value owing to its excellent properties.

The adipate ester segment is expected to witness moderate growth in the global adiponitrile market owing to its increasing application in the chemical and electronics industries.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7635

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global adiponitrile market are BASF (Germany), LG Chem (South Korea), Sinopec (Beijing), Ineos (Germany), DowDuPont (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Royal Dutch Shell (The Netherland), and JSR Corporation (Japan), among others.

Regional Analysis

The global adiponitrile market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global adiponitrile market on account of the growth of the end-use industries in the region, especially the textile, construction, and electronics. China is expected to hold more than two third of market value share in Asia Pacific market.

North America and Europe are expected to be the prominent markets for adiponitrile due to the increasing demand in the automotive and chemical industry. The regional markets are expected to witness high demand during the forecast period.

The Latin American and the Middle East & African markets are likely to register moderate growth during the review period as a result of the growing end-use industries in the regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Adiponitrile Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Adiponitrile Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 World Population In Major Regions (2016–2030)

Table 2 Global Adiponitrile Market, By Region, 2016–2023

Table 3 North America: Adiponitrile Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 4 Europe: Adiponitrile Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific: Adiponitrile Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 7 Middle East & Africa: Adiponitrile Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 6 Latin America: Adiponitrile Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 8 Global Adiponitrile Type Market, By Region, 2016–2023

Table 9 North America: Adiponitrile Type Market, By Country, 2016–2023

Table 10 Europe: Adiponitrile Type Market, By Country, 2016–2023

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Adiponitrile Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Adiponitrile Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Adiponitrile Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Adiponitrile Market In 2018, By Country (%)

FIGURE 6 Global Adiponitrile Market, 2016–2023,

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]