All-Wheel Drive Market 2019 Received Rapid Boost in Global Industry by Forecast To 2023

An all-wheel drive is a drivetrain that distributes torque to all wheels of the vehicle in part-time or full-time. In full time all-wheel drive system, all axles are permanently connected with or without differentials, and in part-time all-wheel drives one axle is connected to the drive and other axle is connected as needed. All-wheel drive systems are more often used in SUVs, CUVs, luxury sedans, electric vehicles, and high-end sports vehicles to meet the demand for enhancing stability, control, and safety and improving the driving experience.

The global all-wheel drive market for value is estimated to register a 7.83% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. During that time, its valuation can grow from USD 23,429.8 million in 2017 to USD 36,572.3 million by 2023. Market Research Future’s (MRFR) detailed report on the market has its focus on segments, drivers, and competitive analysis of the entire market. This can give a peek into the future market demography and enable market players in having strategies planned accordingly.

Regional Analysis:

The global all-wheel drive market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global all-wheel drive market during the forecast period with 35% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 33% and 26%, respectively. In North America, the US was the largest market in 2017, valued at USD 6,519.3 million. The growth in all-wheel drive in North America can be attributed due to increase in the applications of AWD vehicles in forestry, agriculture, and varied terrains and further increase in the demand for vehicle stability and torque distribution.

Segment Analysis:

The global all-wheel drive market has been segmented based on type, propulsion, application, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into manual AWD and automatic AWD. The manual AWD segment is expected to dominate the all-wheel drive market owing to increase in demand for sport utility vehicles (SUV) and crossover utility vehicle (CUV). These vehicle systems comprise lesser number of components, resulting in a low manufacturing cost, as compared to other available alternatives. Furthermore, the increase in sales of off-road vehicles, increase in need for stability and enhanced driving experience, are expected to fuel the demand for manual all-wheel drive system during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The key players operating in the global all-wheel drive Market are American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (US), GKN PLC (UK), Magna International Inc. (Canada), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (US), Continental AG (Germany), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Dana Limited (US), Eaton (Ireland), and Oerlikon (Italy).

Key Developments:

In June 2018, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. supplied all-wheel drive systems to Ford Motor Co. crossover vehicles. The all-wheel drive system includes power transfer units, multi-piece driveshafts, rear drive modules with electronic control units, and torque transfer devices, which improves stability and control of the vehicle.

In January 2018, BorgWarner provided advanced electro-hydraulically actuated all-wheel drive (AWD) coupling for the new Volkswagen Crafter. The coupling is lightweight and compact and offers high torque accuracy for improved fuel economy as well as enhanced stability, traction and handling on a variety of terrains.

In May 2017, Dana Limited expanded its manufacturing capabilities into western China. It built a new 7,500 square-meter (80,000 square-foot) manufacturing facility in Chongqing, China. The plant produces drive units with integrated Spicer SmartConnect, disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) technology.

In March 2017, Magna developed its new all-wheel drive system for Audi on the new quattro ultra-all-wheel drive system. The new all-wheel drive system provides reduced emissions and fuel consumption while also maximizing driving performance and stability.

