Automotive Parcel Delivery Terminal Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2024

The automotive parcel delivery terminal market has been segmented by deployment type into indoor terminals and outdoor terminals, out of which, indoor terminals are anticipated to grow with significant pace over the forecast period owing to their safety features. Further, the growing penetration of e-commerce is anticipated to drive the growth of the automotive parcel delivery terminal market with notable revenue by the end of the forecast period.

The global market of automotive parcel delivery terminal was valued at USD 375.0 Million in 2016 and is estimated to reach USD 920.0 Million by the end of 2024. Further, the automotive parcel delivery terminal market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 13% over the period 2017-2024 owing to rapid evolution of the parcel delivery mediums across the globe.

Geographically, Europe accounted for the maximum market share of around 70% in overall automotive parcel delivery terminal market and is anticipated to continue its dominant growth by reaching an estimated market valuation of around USD 552.3 million by the end of 2024.

After Europe, Asia Pacific held the second highest market share in 2016 and is anticipated to expand with robust compound annual growth rate over the period 2017-2024 owing to the growing demand for better parcel delivery methods across the region. Further, North America automotive parcel delivery terminal market is expected to grow significantly by witnessing compound annual growth rate of 19% during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Better Modes of Delivery

Better modes of parcel delivery without any inconvenience to the recipients combined with expanding demand for cross-border delivery are fueling the growth of the automotive parcel delivery terminal market. Further, the advantages of automotive parcel delivery over conventional parcel delivery especially in extreme weather conditions and holidays are expected to spur the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, large area of installation required by automotive parcel delivery terminal system is the concerned challenge faced by automotive parcel delivery terminal market.

The report titled “Automotive Parcel Delivery Terminal Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the automotive parcel delivery terminal market in terms of market segmentation by deployment type, ownership and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the automotive parcel delivery terminal market which includes company profiling of Cleveron Ltd., Smart Box Ecommerce Solution Pvt. Ltd., Integer SA Group, LL Optic, KEBA AG, ByBox Holdings Ltd., Neopost Group, Winnsen Industry Co. Ltd, Engy Company and TZ Ltd.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the automotive parcel delivery terminal market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

