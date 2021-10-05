Bottled Water Market including key representative like PepsiCo , NESTLe , Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd., Danone

Bottled water is drinking water which can be distilled water, mineral water or spring water. It is packed in plastic or glass water bottles. Bottled water is the most convenient way to fulfill the hydration needs of an individual. Some bottled water is carbonated and is called sparkling water. This water has a “fizz” that is usually created by carbon dioxide gas. Water without the added carbonation is still water. Urbanization and increasing economic stability throughout the world is expected to drive the bottled water market in the upcoming period.

The rise in healthcare awareness among individual about waterborne diseases such as malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, food poisoning, etc. is expected to remain the dominant force driving the demand for the bottled water market. Furthermore, higher growth of carbonated water on account of better health benefits and added nutrients is also projected to influence the bottled water market significantly. Moreover, the demand for bottled water in the soft drink industry is expected to fuel the bottled water market. At the same time, growing awareness regarding the benefits of bottled water coupled with increasing preference for an active lifestyle is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the bottled water market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014244



Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. PepsiCo

2. NESTLe S. A.

3. THE COCA-COLA COMPANY

4. Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co.,Ltd.

5. Danone

6. Mountain Valley Spring Water.

7. Icelandic Glacial

8. Bisleri (Parle Products Pvt. Ltd. )

9. FIJI Water

10. China Resources C’estbon Beverage (China) Co., Ltd.

The “Global Bottled Water Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the bottled water industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bottled water market with detailed market segmentation by product type, packaging, distribution channel and geography. The global bottled water market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading bottled water market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global bottled water market is segmented on the basis of product type, packaging and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into still bottle water, carbonated bottle water, flavored bottle water, and functional bottle water. On the basis of packaging the market is segmented into pet bottles and glass bottles. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented into super/hypermarket, convenience/drug stores, grocery stores/club stores, and foodservice/vending.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global bottled water market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bottled water market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting bottled water market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the bottled water market in these regions.

Buy the complete report with Comprehensive table of contents @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014244

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. BOTTLED WATER MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. BOTTLED WATER MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. BOTTLED WATER MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. BOTTLED WATER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE

8. BOTTLED WATER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PACKAGING

9. BOTTLED WATER MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

10. BOTTLED WATER MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. BOTTLED WATER MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876