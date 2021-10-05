Business Intelligence and Analytics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Business Intelligence and Analytics Market 2019

The business intelligence and analytics software are the tools which helps to analyze the structure and unstructured data helps managers, executive, and other corporate end users to understand the market trend.

In 2018, the global Business Intelligence and Analytics market size was 18200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 37400 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Business Intelligence and Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Intelligence and Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Tibco Software

Tableau Software，Inc

SAS Institute，Inc

SAP AG

Qlik Technologies，Inc

Oracle Corporation

Microstrategy，Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Information Builders

IBM Corporation

Market analysis by product type

Cloud

On-Premises

Market analysis by market

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Intelligence and Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Intelligence and Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Share by Application (2018-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Size

2.2 Business Intelligence and Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Size by Regions (2018-2025)

2.2.2 Business Intelligence and Analytics Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

3 Key Players

3.1 Business Intelligence and Analytics Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)

3.2 Business Intelligence and Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Intelligence and Analytics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Intelligence and Analytics Market

3.5 Key Players Business Intelligence and Analytics Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Business Intelligence and Analytics Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

9 International Players Profiles

9.1 Tibco Software

9.1.1 Tibco Software Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.1.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2018-2019)

9.1.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

9.2 Tableau Software，Inc

9.2.1 Tableau Software，Inc Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.2.4 Tableau Software，Inc Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2018-2019)

9.2.5 Tableau Software，Inc Recent Development

9.3 SAS Institute，Inc

9.3.1 SAS Institute，Inc Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.3.4 SAS Institute，Inc Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2018-2019)

9.3.5 SAS Institute，Inc Recent Development

9.4 SAP AG

9.4.1 SAP AG Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.4.4 SAP AG Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2018-2019)

9.4.5 SAP AG Recent Development

9.5 Qlik Technologies，Inc

9.5.1 Qlik Technologies，Inc Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.5.4 Qlik Technologies，Inc Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Qlik Technologies，Inc Recent Development

9.6 Oracle Corporation

9.6.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.6.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development

9.7 Microstrategy，Inc

9.7.1 Microstrategy，Inc Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.7.4 Microstrategy，Inc Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2018-2019)

9.7.5 Microstrategy，Inc Recent Development

9.8 Microsoft Corporation

9.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Business Intelligence and Analytics Introduction

9.8.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Business Intelligence and Analytics Business (2018-2019)

9.8.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development

Continued…..

