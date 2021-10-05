Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Finland Market 2019 Summary Analysis by Prisma, H&M, Stockmann, Sokos, Intersport, Kesko Corporation, Halpa-Halli, Tokmanni, Moda, Stadium

“Clothing & Footwear Retailing in Finland, Market Shares, Summary, and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Finland retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Finland clothing and footwear industry.Clothing & footwear is the second largest sector in Finland with €5.1 billion sales in 2017, of which clothing held 80.9% share of the total sector sales. The growth is attributed to improving economic conditions, increasing household expenditure, and growing online sales.

PrismaH&MStockmannSokosIntersportKesko CorporationHalpa-HalliTokmanniModaStadium– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

– Growing household consumption and fashion trends fuel sector growth

– Clothing is the largest category, accounting for 80.9% of total sector sales

– Growing employment and improved wages will help menswear sales

– Childrenswear estimated to reach €0.45 billion by 2022

– Footwear sales to delivery stable growth following recovery

– Women’s footwear is the highest in the footwear category, accounting for 67.5% in 2017

– Online retail is set to become the second largest retail channel by 2022.

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Finland retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

