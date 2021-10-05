Cloud ERP Market Trend, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2023 | Microsoft, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, Sage Software, Plex Systems, Ramco Systems

Cloud ERP is a type of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that is hosted on a cloud computing platform, rather than on premises within an enterprise’s own data center. The cloud ERP market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, vertical and organization size. By deployment type segment consists of public, private and hybrid. A public cloud is one based on the standard cloud computing model, in which a service provider makes resources, such as applications and storage, available to the general public over the Internet. Public cloud services may be free or offered on a pay-per-usage model. The global Cloud ERP market is valued at 18500 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 32700 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Some of the key players of Cloud ERP Market:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Sage Software, Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Intacct Corporation, Financialforce.Com, Plex Systems, Inc., Ramco Systems

The Cloud ERP Market is driven by surging adoption of cloud based ERP solutions in education and retail along with growing adoption of cloud based services in healthcare industry. In addition to this the growing adoption of cloud based services in SMBs is also one of the main drivers of Cloud ERP Market. Moreover the need for enabling on-demand access to computing and large storage facilities which are not provided in traditional IT environments is also facilitating adoption of cloud based services.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Finance

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Human Resource

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cloud ERP market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Cloud ERP market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud ERP market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2023. To understand the structure of Cloud ERP market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Cloud ERP players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Cloud ERP with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Cloud ERP submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Cloud ERP Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Cloud ERP Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Cloud ERP Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Cloud ERP Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Cloud ERP Market Forecasts to 2018-2023

