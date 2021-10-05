Connected Aircraft Market – Challenges, Drivers, Current Trends, Outlook, Growth and Future Estimations 2023

Global Connected Aircraft Market by Type (Systems, Solutions), Application (Commercial, Military), Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), Connectivity (Inflight, Air-To-Ground, Aircraft-To-Aircraft), Frequency Band (Ka-, Ku-, L-), & Region –Forecast to 2023

Global Connected aircraft market projected to register a CAGR around 16% from 2017 to 2023

Market Scenario:

The factors driving the growth of the global connected aircraft market are the increased need for operational efficiency, rising aircraft deliveries, growing need to upgrade existing connectivity systems, and rise in the adoption rate of hardware for aircraft connectivity systems. However, there are some shortcomings in the operative performance of connected aircraft, such as cyber-security concerns by the airlines, inconsistency & replacement of traditional data connection, data optimization with the modern systems, and slack in the data package delivery.

Connected aircraft facilitates in-flight entertainment to air passengers with the provision of high-quality audio, video, games, flight details, music, movies, radio, and news. In addition to that, it will benefit the passenger in terms of comforts, reduce pilot and flight crew workload, cut maintenance time and costs, and lower cost of ownership. The increased technological innovations in satellite communication, enhanced passenger travel experience, increasing need to upgrade existing connectivity systems, improvement in the aircraft operational efficiency will enable manufacturers to offer new growth opportunities to the market players.

Segmentation:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. As of 2017, the North American region dominated the market, due to the presence of Boeing and Bombardier, the major commercial aircraft manufacturers, and airlines such as American Airlines and United Airlines. The Asia Pacific region is second to the North American region in the global connected aircraft market due to urbanization and increase in the disposable income, high travel rate of passengers, and rising air passenger traffic. Thus, the global connected aircraft market is estimated to witness a CAGR of over 16% from 2018 to 2023.

The scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the Global Connected Aircraft Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global connected aircraft market by its type, purpose, end-user and region.

Key Players:

The key players in global connected aircraft market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), SITAONAIR (Switzerland), Thales Group (France), Kontron AG (Germany), Inmarsat plc (U.K), Gogo Inc. (U.S.), Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (U.S.), Cobham plc (U.K), IBM (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Spafax (U.K), Apple (U.S.), and Microsoft (U.S.)

