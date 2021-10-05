Dairy Alternative Drinks Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth by 2025: Blue Diamond Growers, Earth’s Own Food, Eden Foods, Freedom Foods, Living Harvest Foods, Organic Valley, Pure Harvest
In 2019, the market size of Dairy Alternative Drinks is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dairy Alternative Drinks.
This report studies the global market size of Dairy Alternative Drinks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Dairy Alternative Drinks sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global Dairy Alternative Drinks market, the following companies are covered:
Blue Diamond Growers
Earth’s Own Food
Eden Foods
Freedom Foods
Living Harvest Foods
Organic Valley
Pure Harvest
Grupo Leche Pascual Sa
Oatly
Pacific Natural Foods
Panos Brands
Stremicks Heritage Foods
SunOpta
Turtle Mountain
Vitasoy International
Dairy Alternative Drinks Market Segment by Product Type
Almond Milk
Rice Milk
Soy Milk
Coconut Milk
Hazelnut Milk
Other
Dairy Alternative Drinks Market Segment by Application
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
