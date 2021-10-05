Digital Diabetes Management Market Size, Demand, Growth Analysis and Forecast by 2027 | Abbott, Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Glooko, Omada Health, B. Braun Melsungen, and Smart Meter

Diabetes is a medical condition where blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are too high. It is a metabolic disorder associated with the hormone insulin and can lead to severe condition with many complications if left untreated. Hence, management of diabetes is essential as maintaining the blood sugar levels in diabetes is challenging. Thus, diabetes management includes keeping the count on carbohydrate intake, measuring and recording the blood sugar level, track record of exercise and other activities.

The digital diabetes management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of type I and type II diabetes, growing obesity, and technological advancements in digital diabetes management devices. Moreover, regulatory approvals for new and advanced digital diabetes management pose growing opportunities for the growth of the global digital diabetes management market.

The “Global Digital Diabetes Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital diabetes management market with detailed market segmentation by product and services, type, end user and geography. The global digital diabetes management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital diabetes management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital diabetes management market is segmented on the basis of product and services, type, end user. Based on product and services, the digital diabetes management market is segmented as devices and software and services. The devices market is further segmented into smart glucose meters, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pens, smart insulin pumps/closed loop systems & smart insulin patches. By type the market is segmented into wearable devices, handheld devices. Based on end user, the digital diabetes management market is segmented as home care, hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics, and academic & research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Diabetes Management market based on product and services, type, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The digital diabetes management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the digital diabetes management market in the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes, advanced healthcare infrastructure, availability of technologically advanced products in this region as well as the presence of major market players in this region. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of several untapped opportunities, and increasing adoption rate of insulin devices in Asian countries, such as India and China.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital diabetes management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Digital Diabetes Management market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital diabetes management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players operating in the Digital Diabetes Management market include Medtronic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Glooko, Inc., Omada Health, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, and Smart Meter LLC. among others.

Table of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1. Digital Diabetes Management Market- By Product & Service

1.3.2. Digital Diabetes Management Market- By Type

1.3.3. Digital Diabetes Management Market- By Type

1.3.4. Digital Diabetes Management Market- By End User

1.3.5. Digital Diabetes Management Market- By Region

1.3.5.1. By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1. North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

4.2.4. Middle East & Africa – PEST Analysis

4.2.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

5. DIGITAL DIABETES MANAGEMENT MARKET- KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue….

