DIGITAL PUBLISHING FOR EDUCATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2023

Digital publishing is the use of the electronic or online method to publish any book, magazine, and catalog, and develop digital libraries. Digital publishing in the education sector creates content that can be accessed across devices, operating systems, and classroom and off-campus environments. The global publishing market is witnessing continuous growth with rising awareness and importance of education across the globe. Growing demand for quality content is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global publishing market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Publishing for Education market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Publishing for Education market by product type and applications/end industries.

The emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector is one of the key factors having a positive impact on the growth of the digital publishing market for the education sector. manufacturers are steadily incorporating new technologies such as Big Data, cloud computing, and social media to enhance student performance. Also, they offer online and mobile platforms to enable the students to perform wide range of activities. The high demand for online platforms will enable the development of innovative digital products in the digital textbook publishers’ market.

The digital publishing market for the education sector is moderately populated owing to the presence of several international and regional manufacturers. Digital publishers are competing intensely in terms of aggressive pricing, bundling, efficient delivery services, and promotional strategies. To attain competitive advantage in the digital textbook publishers’ market, manufacturers are focusing on offering differentiated product offerings. Competitors in the digital textbook publishers’ market are also engaging in M&A to strengthen their customer base and enhance the product offerings.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3453621-global-digital-publishing-for-education-market-2018-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Georg von Holtzbrinck

Hachette Livre

McGraw-Hill Education

Pearson

Cambridge University Press

Cengage Learning

John Wiley & Sons

Oxford University Press

Thomson Reuters

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Textual

Graphical

Video

Audio

Simulation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

K-12

Higher education segment

Corporate/skill based segment

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3453621-global-digital-publishing-for-education-market-2018-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Digital Publishing for Education Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Publishing for Education

1.2 Classification of Digital Publishing for Education by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Publishing for Education Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Textual

1.2.4 Graphical

1.2.5 Video

1.2.6 Audio

1.2.7 Simulation

1.3 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 K-12

1.3.3 Higher education segment

1.3.4 Corporate/skill based segment

1.4 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Publishing for Education Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Publishing for Education (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Georg von Holtzbrinck Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Hachette Livre

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Hachette Livre Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 McGraw-Hill Education

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 McGraw-Hill Education Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Pearson

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pearson Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Cambridge University Press

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cambridge University Press Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Cengage Learning

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Cengage Learning Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 John Wiley & Sons

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Publishing for Education Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 John Wiley & Sons Digital Publishing for Education Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….



Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com