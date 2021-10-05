Education Content Management Industry 2019-2025: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Amnovet, Adobe, OmniUpdate, Saba Corp, Anubavam and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Education Content Management Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Education content management technologies consist of learning content management systems and web content management systems, among others. A learning content management system (LCMS) is a software application that uses web-based technology to manage, administer, track, and report on the delivery of content. LCMS products are widely adopted by educational institutions, especially for higher education. The substantial cost benefits attained by installing LCMS products have led many firms and institutions worldwide to invest in such technologies. The vendors are developing LCMSs to incorporate social learning features, such as chat modules. The use of such technologies helps educational institutions to frequently update their learning content in tune with global developments and end-user requirements.

Continuous innovations in e-learning tools and delivery methods and advances in technology will drive the prospects for growth in this market. Recently, many schools and colleges have started using education content management systems to enhance their authoring and content development processes and to boost their online presence. This increase in the preference for education content management systems will aid in the healthy growth of this market over the next several years. The global market for education content management will experience rapid growth during the predicted period and will grow profoundly at a CAGR of almost 20% by 2022.

The key players covered in this study

Amnovet

Adobe Corp.

OmniUpdate

Saba Corp

Anubavam

Blackboard

Desire2Learn

Hannon Hill

Ingeniux

Jadu

Krawler LMS

White Whale Web Services

Xyleme

The global education content management market is a complex and dynamic market owing to the presence of a significant number of learning content and web content management system vendors. The leading vendors in this market do not hold major chunks of the market share as the market accommodates a large number of players. The market also consists of a number of new players and specialized providers that solely focus on specific applications.

This report focuses on the global Education Content Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education Content Management development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Learning content management systems (LCMS)

Web content management systems (WCMS)

Market segment by Application, split into

K-12 education

Higher education

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Education Content Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Education Content Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



