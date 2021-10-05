Education Data Security Tools Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Cisco, McAfee, Symantec, Trend Micro, IBM and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Education Data Security Tools Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Education Data Security Tools Market
Education data security tools safeguard confidential education institutional data against unauthorized external access and malicious software. The increased adoption of easy access of data by Wi-Fi facilities and BYOD policies has fueled the need for advanced security mechanisms among all schools and colleges. In addition, new learning models such as m-learning, social learning, and gamification, which run on Internet increases the risk of misuse of sensitive information.
Although digital infrastructure supports advanced learning technologies in most education institutions, it makes institutional data vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Moreover, in recent times, there has been an increase in the uploading of digital data in the cloud and on-premise platforms. This uploaded data can easily be accessed through LAN and WLAN with the help of numerous personal devices used by thousands of students and can lead to security breaches. To avoid the violation of confidential data, both data center infrastructure and cloud computing platforms need to address security challenges such as APIs, phishing, and identity fraud. Moreover, it is also of prime importance for education institutes to digitize their teaching and learning methods for expansion strategy. In the event of a cyber-attack, educational institutes not only lose out on crucial data but also their reputation and credibility. Hence, many vendors and application developers are incorporating security mechanisms to overcome such threats in the future.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
McAfee
Symantec
Trend Micro
IBM
Fortinet
Panda Security
Sophos
The education data security tools market in the US has witnessed significant growth in the last few years and offers numerous opportunities for new vendors. The vendors in the region are focusing on product innovation as one of the key strategies to propel their growth in the market. This report focuses on the global Education Data Security Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Education Data Security Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise data center
Cloud-based storage
Market segment by Application, split into
K-12 education
Higher education
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Education Data Security Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Education Data Security Tools development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
