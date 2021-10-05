Electronic Adhesives Market Leading Key Players are 3M Company, ADCO Global, Inc., Ashland Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, BASF SE

The electronic adhesives market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands from the automotive industry boosted by increasing electronics applications in automobiles such as airbags, black box and drive by wires. Technological advancements further fuel the growth of the electronic adhesives market. However, the market is negatively influenced by high operation costs, volatile raw material prices and environmental regulations related to the VOC content. Nonetheless, growing demands for electric vehicles offer growth opportunity for the electronic adhesives market.

TOP COMPANIES

3M Company

ADCO Global, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Bostik (Arkema Group)

Covestro AG

DowDuPont

RPM International Inc.

Sika AG

The reports cover key developments in the electronic adhesives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from electronic adhesives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for electronic adhesives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the electronic adhesives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key electronic adhesives companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on resin type, the market is segmented as epoxy, acrylics, polyurethane and others.

On the basis of the application the market is segmented as conformal coatings, surface mounting, encapsulation, wire tacking and others.

Based on geography, the market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electronic adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The electronic adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

