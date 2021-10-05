The global emission control catalysts market is segmented by catalyst type into palladium, rhodium, platinum and others; by end-user industries into fuel-fired power plants, boilers, automotive and others and by regions. Emission Control Catalysts Market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.Currently the global emission control catalyst market is observing vibrant growth on account of increasing demand of emission control methods in the market. Advances in various end-user industries in the past few years and growing technological explorations are projected to drive emission control catalyst market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ecological footprints is anticipated to propel the emission control catalysts market additionally.

As a precursor to emission controlling step in the growing automotive industry, North America is panned to observe substantial emission control catalyst market growth on the back of rising stringent government regulations. North America is estimated to be followed by Asia-Pacific in terms of consumption due to expanding emission control catalyst requirements in power generation and boiler industries. Europe is expected to drive the demand and positively impact emission control catalyst market growth over the forecast period owing to increasing emission control catalyst application for refining and purification process fuel fired industries.

Rising Awareness Regarding Environmental Pollution

Application of emission control catalyst in the reduction of carbon footprint by converting industrial toxic gases into non-toxic pollutants is estimated to propel the market sturdily over the forecast period. Rapid economic development with thriving manufacturing sector is expected to boost the emission control catalyst market in the developing regions.

Stringent Government Regulations

Increasing stringent rules and regulations from the government’s side in order to control pollution dispersion rate and hydrocarbons and nitrogen oxide release is estimated to contribute significantly in the growth of the emission control catalysts market around the globe. Additionally, increasing technological advancements is anticipated to drive the automotive converter catalysts market over the forecast period across the globe.

However, the use of emission control catalysts impacts the fuel economy as well as reduces the automobile performance due to which a percentage of consumers prefer not to adopt these catalysts that is expected to slower down the adoption of emission control catalysts during the forecast period in some parts of the developing and under-developed regions across the globe.

The report titled “Global Emission Control Catalysts Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global Emission Control Catalysts market in terms of market segmentation by catalyst type, by end-user industries and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Emission Control Catalysts market which includes company profiling of BASF Catalysts LLC., Corning Incorporated, Solvay S.A., Clariant Corporation, Cataler Corporation, Umicore SA, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Johnson Matthey, Cormetech, Inc. and Hitachi Zosen Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global Emission Control Catalysts market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

