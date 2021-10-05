Event Logistics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Event Logistics Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agility

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

Kuehne + Nagel

Rhenus Logistics

UPS

ACME Global Logistics

Allseas Global Logistics

AMR Group

Charles Kendall

Chaucer Logistics Group

DMS Global Event Logistics

EFI Logistics

Mothers & Sons

Pyramid Logistics

Senator International

Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

SOS Global Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Inventory Management

Delivery Systems

Freight Forwarding

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Entertainment

Sports

Trade Fair

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Event Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Agility

12.1.1 Agility Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.1.4 Agility Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Agility Recent Development

12.2 DB Schenker

12.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

12.3 DHL International GmbH

12.3.1 DHL International GmbH Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.3.4 DHL International GmbH Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 DHL International GmbH Recent Development

12.4 Kuehne + Nagel

12.4.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

12.5 Rhenus Logistics

12.5.1 Rhenus Logistics Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.5.4 Rhenus Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Rhenus Logistics Recent Development

12.6 UPS

12.6.1 UPS Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.6.4 UPS Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 UPS Recent Development

12.7 ACME Global Logistics

12.7.1 ACME Global Logistics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.7.4 ACME Global Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 ACME Global Logistics Recent Development

12.8 Allseas Global Logistics

12.8.1 Allseas Global Logistics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.8.4 Allseas Global Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Allseas Global Logistics Recent Development

12.9 AMR Group

12.9.1 AMR Group Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.9.4 AMR Group Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AMR Group Recent Development

12.10 Charles Kendall

12.10.1 Charles Kendall Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Event Logistics Introduction

12.10.4 Charles Kendall Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Charles Kendall Recent Development

12.11 Chaucer Logistics Group

12.12 DMS Global Event Logistics

12.13 EFI Logistics

12.14 Mothers & Sons

12.15 Pyramid Logistics

12.16 Senator International

12.17 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)

12.18 SOS Global Express

Continuous…

