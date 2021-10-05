Event Logistics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Executive Summary
This report focuses on the global Event Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Event Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agility
DB Schenker
DHL International GmbH
Kuehne + Nagel
Rhenus Logistics
UPS
ACME Global Logistics
Allseas Global Logistics
AMR Group
Charles Kendall
Chaucer Logistics Group
DMS Global Event Logistics
EFI Logistics
Mothers & Sons
Pyramid Logistics
Senator International
Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)
SOS Global Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Inventory Management
Delivery Systems
Freight Forwarding
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Entertainment
Sports
Trade Fair
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Event Logistics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Inventory Management
1.4.3 Delivery Systems
1.4.4 Freight Forwarding
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Event Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Entertainment
1.5.3 Sports
1.5.4 Trade Fair
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Event Logistics Market Size
2.2 Event Logistics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Event Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Event Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Event Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Event Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Event Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Event Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Event Logistics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Event Logistics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Event Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agility
12.1.1 Agility Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.1.4 Agility Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Agility Recent Development
12.2 DB Schenker
12.2.1 DB Schenker Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.2.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Development
12.3 DHL International GmbH
12.3.1 DHL International GmbH Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.3.4 DHL International GmbH Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DHL International GmbH Recent Development
12.4 Kuehne + Nagel
12.4.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.4.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.5 Rhenus Logistics
12.5.1 Rhenus Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.5.4 Rhenus Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Rhenus Logistics Recent Development
12.6 UPS
12.6.1 UPS Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.6.4 UPS Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 UPS Recent Development
12.7 ACME Global Logistics
12.7.1 ACME Global Logistics Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.7.4 ACME Global Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ACME Global Logistics Recent Development
12.8 Allseas Global Logistics
12.8.1 Allseas Global Logistics Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.8.4 Allseas Global Logistics Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Allseas Global Logistics Recent Development
12.9 AMR Group
12.9.1 AMR Group Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.9.4 AMR Group Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 AMR Group Recent Development
12.10 Charles Kendall
12.10.1 Charles Kendall Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Event Logistics Introduction
12.10.4 Charles Kendall Revenue in Event Logistics Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Charles Kendall Recent Development
12.11 Chaucer Logistics Group
12.12 DMS Global Event Logistics
12.13 EFI Logistics
12.14 Mothers & Sons
12.15 Pyramid Logistics
12.16 Senator International
12.17 Servicing International Trade Events (SITE)
12.18 SOS Global Express
Continuous…
