Explosion Proof Equipment Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis by 2022
Overview of Explosion Proof Equipment Market
Explosion protection equipment are used in different industry verticals to prevent ignition from several dangerous environments that can cause a sudden explosion. Explosion proof products are able to withstand an internal explosion. Equipment used in hazardous locations should be certified to an appropriate national standard and marked by an examining organization. ATEX is an authorized testing European organization which outlines procedures to evaluate a product design based on groups and categories. North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2014 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to development in major nations, such as China, India and others. Therefore, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2022.
Download Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660066/sample
Increased safety, rise in automation sector, growth in industrial sectors, and stringent government regulations are some of the factors that strengthen the market. However, lack of standardization restricts the market growth. Increased demand for integrated systems and investment in emerging markets would foster the growth of the global market.
The Major players reported in the market include:
ABB Group, Rockwell Automation, Inc., R. Stahl AG, BARTEC Group, Adalet, Siemens AG, Intertek Group Plc, Extronics Ltd., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, and Cooper Industries (Eaton), are some of the key market players that operate in the world explosion proof equipment market.
KEY BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Explosion Proof Equipment market along with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their impact analysis.
Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses of key market players in the industry have been provided to highlight the growth strategies adopted by them.
The value chain analysis of the industry signifies the key intermediaries involved, and elaborates their roles and value additions at every stage of the value chain.
The quantitative analysis of the market during the period of 2014-2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
By Industry Vertical
Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
Marine
Mining
Food Processing
Oil & Gas
Others (Construction, Automotive, Waste Management, and Service)
By Applicable System
Cable Glands
Junction Boxes & Enclosures
Lifting & Material Handling System
Lighting System
Automation System
Surveillance and Monitoring System
Signaling Devices
Others (Switchgear, HVAC, Conduits, Flexible Couplings, and Unions)
By Protection Method
Explosion Containment
Explosion Prevention
Explosion Segregation
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4 WORLD EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 5 WORLD EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6 WORLD EXPLOSION PROOF EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILES
Get Best Discount on this report @
https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012660066/discount
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Contact Us:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Organization: ReportsWeb
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-646-491-9876