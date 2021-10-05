Flavored Yogurt Market – Global Top Players, Demand, Sales, Consumption and Forecasts 2018 to 2023
This report focuses on the Flavored Yogurt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The standard flavored yogurt segment accounted for the major shares and dominated the flavored yogurt market. Owing to its health benefits there is a constant demand for standard yogurt throughout the year. To sustain the competition, manufacturers in the greek yogurt market are focusing on introducing new and innovative savory flavors.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the flavored yogurt market throughout the forecast period. The rising income of people in this region and the changing tastes and preferences of the consumers, will be the major factors fueling market growth. The wide popularity of the regional vendors in this region is also fueling the growth of the greek yogurt market.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
General Mills
Nestle
Chobani
Danone
Fonterra Co-Operative Group
Cargill
Mother Dairy Foods Processing
DEL MONTE Foods
Arla Foods
Stonyfield Farm
Almarai Company
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group
Cabot Creamery Cooperative
Emmi Group
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Frozen Flavored Yogurt
Standard Flavored Yogurt
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Other
