Fleet Management Systems Industry 2018 Global Status, Growth Opportunity, Market Size, Key Players and Forecast 2023

This report studies the Fleet Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fleet Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Omnitracs

Trimble

Fleetmatics

Alphabet

Telenav

Arvento

Teletrac

EMKAY

Gurtam

ARI

FleetCor

Navman Wireless

TomTom

I.D. Systems

AssetWorks

BSM Wireless

E6GPS

Mike Albert

Microlise

Etrans

Wiesless Matrix

Scania Fleet

Transcore

Transics

Blue Tree

Fleetboard

Inosat

Tracker SA

Zonar

Dynafleet

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management

Vehicle Dispatch

Driver Scheduling

Asset Tracking

Condition Based Maintenance

Security and Safety Management

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Logistics and Transportation

Public Transportation

