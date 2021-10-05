FLEET MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS INDUSTRY 2018 GLOBAL STATUS, GROWTH OPPORTUNITY, MARKET SIZE, KEY PLAYERS AND FORECAST 2023
This report studies the Fleet Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Fleet Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.
As per the geographic analysis, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the early adoption of fleet management technologies, majorly for commercial vehicles in this region. North America constitutes of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. These countries are significantly advanced in terms of technology and its application deployments. Moreover, government regulations, policies, and mandates for the different applications of fleet management are expected to drive the market growth in North America.
The managed services segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increased adoption of outsourced managed services. Integrated facility management, consultancy, and round-the-clock help desk are some of the upcoming managed services required by fleet operators. Moreover, it has become difficult for companies to focus on core business processes and support various other functions, which in turn, increases the significance of managed services. These services offer technical skills that are required to maintain and update the software in the fleet management ecosystem.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Omnitracs
Trimble
Fleetmatics
Alphabet
Telenav
Arvento
Teletrac
EMKAY
Gurtam
ARI
FleetCor
Navman Wireless
TomTom
I.D. Systems
AssetWorks
BSM Wireless
E6GPS
Mike Albert
Microlise
Etrans
Wiesless Matrix
Scania Fleet
Transcore
Transics
Blue Tree
Fleetboard
Inosat
Tracker SA
Zonar
Dynafleet
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Operational Fleet Monitoring and Management
Vehicle Dispatch
Driver Scheduling
Asset Tracking
Condition Based Maintenance
Security and Safety Management
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Logistics and Transportation
Public Transportation
