Global Auto Storage Battery Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on Auto Storage Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Auto Storage Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Auto Storage Battery in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Auto Storage Battery manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Johnson Controls

Delphi

Exide Technologies

Bosch

Ford Motor

GS Yuasa

AC Delco

ChinaCamel

Coslight

Fengfan

Chilwee Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Nickel-cadmium Batteries

NiMH Batteries

Lithium Ion Battery

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Auto Storage Battery

1.1 Definition of Auto Storage Battery

1.2 Auto Storage Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Nickel-cadmium Batteries

1.2.3 NiMH Batteries

1.2.4 Lithium Ion Battery

1.3 Auto Storage Battery Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Auto Storage Battery Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Auto Storage Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Auto Storage Battery Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Auto Storage Battery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Auto Storage Battery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Auto Storage Battery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Auto Storage Battery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Auto Storage Battery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Auto Storage Battery Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

8 Auto Storage Battery Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Johnson Controls

8.1.1 Johnson Controls Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Johnson Controls Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Johnson Controls Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Delphi

8.2.1 Delphi Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Delphi Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Delphi Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Exide Technologies

8.3.1 Exide Technologies Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Exide Technologies Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Exide Technologies Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Bosch

8.4.1 Bosch Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Bosch Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Bosch Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Ford Motor

8.5.1 Ford Motor Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Ford Motor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Ford Motor Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 GS Yuasa

8.6.1 GS Yuasa Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 GS Yuasa Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 GS Yuasa Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.7 AC Delco

8.7.1 AC Delco Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.7.2 AC Delco Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.7.3 AC Delco Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.8 ChinaCamel

8.8.1 ChinaCamel Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.8.2 ChinaCamel Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.8.3 ChinaCamel Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.9 Coslight

8.9.1 Coslight Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.9.2 Coslight Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.9.3 Coslight Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.10 Fengfan

8.10.1 Fengfan Auto Storage Battery Production Sites and Area Served

8.10.2 Fengfan Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.10.3 Fengfan Auto Storage Battery Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.11 Chilwee Group

Continued….

