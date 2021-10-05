Global Brain Health Supplements Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 8.8% By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Brain Health Supplements Market by Product (Herbal Extracts [Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba, Curcumin, Lions Mane, Bacopa Monnieri, and Others], Vitamins & Minerals [Vitamin B, Vitamin C & E, and Others], and Natural Molecules [Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Alpha GPC, Citicoline, Docosahexaenoic Acid {DHA}, Huperzine A, and Others]), Application (Memory Enhancement, Mood & Depression, Attention & Focus, Longevity & Anti-aging, Sleep & Recovery, and Anxiety), Supplement Form (Tablets, Capsules and Others), Age group (Children, Adults, and Elderly), and Sales Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Brain Health Supplements Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Brain health supplements are herbal extracts, which possess cognitive benefits such as improvement in memory, creativity, attention, motivation, and alertness. The global brain health supplements market generated $3,194 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $5,813 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The brain health supplements market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rise in desire to enhance brain functions among students, scientists, and investment bankers along with growth in number of promotional activities carried out by the key players. Rapid growth of e-commerce industry facilitates product availability, which in turns drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in number of self-directed consumers, abundant availability of brain health supplements, and increase in awareness about brain health supplements among the general population in the developing countries are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about brain health supplements in under developed regions hinders the growth of the market.

The report segments the market based on product, application, sales channel, age group, supplements form, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into herbal extracts (ginseng, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, lionâ€™s mane, bacopa monnieri and others), vitamins & minerals (vitamin B, vitamin C and E, and others), and natural compounds (acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha GPC, citicoline, docosahexaenoic acid, huperzine-A, and others). The applications covered in the study include memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, longevity & anti-aging, sleep & recovery, and anxiety. By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, online stores, and others. According to age group, it is divided into children, adults, and elderly. Depending on supplement form, it is fragmented into capsules, tablets, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Herbal Extract

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Curcumin

Lions Mane

Bacopa Monnieri

Others

Vitamins & Minerals

B Vitamins

Vitamin C & E

Others

Natural Molecules

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Alpha GPC

Citicoline

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Huperzine-A

Others

By Application

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

By Supplements Form

Tablets

Capsules

Others

By Age Group

Children

Adults

Elderly

By Sales Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies, 2016-2018

3.2.3. Top player positioning, 2016

3.3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Benefits of natural memory enhancing supplements over others

3.3.1.2. Rise in use of memory enhancement supplements among the students

3.3.1.3. Rapid growth of e-commerce

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. Poor demand in under developed countries

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Surge in adoption of brain health supplements

3.3.3.2. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.3.4. Impact Analyses

CHAPTER 4: BRAIN HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Herbal Extract

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.2.1. Ginseng market size and forecast

4.2.2.2. Ginkgo biloba market size and forecast

4.2.2.3. Curcumin market size and forecast

4.2.2.4. Lions mane market size and forecast

4.2.2.5. Bacopa monnieri market size and forecast

4.2.2.6. Other herbal extracts market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Vitamins & Minerals

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.2.1. Vitamin B market size and forecast

4.3.2.2. Vitamin C & E market size and forecast

4.3.2.3. Other vitamins & minerals market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Natural Molecules

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by type

4.4.2.1. Acetyl-L-Carnitine market size and forecast

4.4.2.2. Alpha GPC market size and forecast

4.4.2.3. Citicoline market size and forecast

4.4.2.4. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) market size and forecast

4.4.2.5. Huperzine A market size and forecast

4.4.2.6. Other natural molecules market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: BRAIN HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Memory Enhancement

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Mood & Depression

5.3.1. Market size and forecast

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Attention & Focus

5.4.1. Market size and forecast

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Longevity and Anti-aging

5.5.1. Market size and forecast

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Sleep & Recovery

5.6.1. Market size and forecast

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Anxiety

5.7.1. Market size and forecast

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: BRAIN HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY SUPPLEMENT FORM

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Tablets

6.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Capsules

6.3.1. Market size and forecast

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: BRAIN HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Children

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Adults

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Elderly

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: BRAIN HEALTH SUPPLEMENTS MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

8.1. Overview

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

8.2.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

8.2.2. Market analysis, by country

8.3. Drug Stores

8.3.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

8.3.2. Market analysis, by country

8.4. Online Stores

8.4.1. Market size and forecast, by Region

8.4.2. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

