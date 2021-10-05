Global Bubble Tea Market Research Size, Share, News, Trend, Outlook by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Bubble Tea Market by Base Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavor (Original Flavor, Coffee Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), Component (Flavor, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Tapioca Pearls, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Bubble Tea Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Bubble tea, popularly known as boba tea, is a Taiwanese drink prepared with tea or milk as the base component. This tea is glazed with boba, which are soft, chewy, and gummy tapioca pearls extracted from cassava root. Other ingredients, such as jelly and fruit balls, are used for enhancing the texture of the tea. Bubble tea is served in a hot or cold form, according to the preference of consumers and a fat straw is used through which the pearls can be easily eaten by the consumers. Bubble tea is slowly gaining popularity in Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India, and globally too. Availability of bubble tea at lower prices and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players drive the global bubble tea market growth. However, excess of sugar content in these drinks leading to health issues and trend of coffee consumption are expected to restrict the market growth. Introduction of various new flavors and blends, and high demand among the young population for a variety of teas are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The report segments the global bubble tea market on the basis of base ingredient, flavors, component, and geography. Based on base ingredient, the market is divided into black tea, green tea, oolong tea, and white tea. On the basis of flavor, it is categorized into original flavor, coffee flavor, fruit flavor, chocolate flavor, and others. Based on component, it is classified into flavor, creamer, sweetener, liquid, tapioca pearls, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the market includes Lollicup USA Inc., CuppoTee Company, Bubble Tea House Company, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, Boba Box Limited, Sumos Sdn Bhd, Gong Cha USA, Boba Tea Company, Troika JC. (Qbubble), and Fokus Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study outlines the current trends and future scenario of the bubble tea market from 2017 to 2023 to understand the prevailing opportunities and the investment pockets.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue, and key players and their major developments in the recent years are listed.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

The key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses have been elucidated.

Porters Five Force’s model helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers, and the competitive sketch of the market, which is expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

Key market segments

By Base Ingredient

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

White Tea

By Flavor

Original

Coffee

Fruit

Chocolate

Others

By Component

Flavor

Creamer

Sweetener

Liquid

Tapioca pearls

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key finding of the study

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pocket

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitute

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Low price of bubble tea

3.4.1.2. Health benefits associated with bubble tea

3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Addition of artificial preservatives & color and excess sugar in the bubble tea

3.4.2.2. Growth in coffee consumption

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Introduction of new flavors

3.4.3.2. Decrease in demand for carbonated drinks

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY BASE INGREDIENT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Black Tea

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Green Tea

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Oolong Tea

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. White Tea

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY FLAVORS

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Original Flavor

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Coffee Flavor

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Fruit Flavor

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

5.5. Chocolate Flavor

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.5.3. Market analysis by country

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast

5.6.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Flavor

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Creamer

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Sweetener

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast

6.4.3. Market analysis by country

6.5. Liquid

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast

6.5.3. Market analysis by country

6.6. Tapioca Pearls

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast

6.6.3. Market analysis by country

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast

6.7.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: BUBBLE TEA MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by Base ingredient

7.2.3. Market size and forecast, by Flavors

7.2.4. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.6. U.S.

7.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by Base ingredient

7.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by Flavors

7.2.6.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.2.7. Canada

7.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by Base ingredient

7.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by Flavors

7.2.7.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.2.8. Mexico

7.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by Base ingredient

7.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by Flavors

7.2.8.3. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by Base ingredient

7.3.3. Market size and forecast, by Flavors

7.3.4. Market size and forecast, by Component

7.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

7.3.6. UK

Continue….

