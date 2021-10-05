Global De-oiled Lecithin Industry Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate 2019-2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “De-oiled Lecithin Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “De-oiled Lecithin Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

De-oiled lecithin is free of oil and contains a high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. The lecithin in powder or granular form is easy to handle and compact. In addition to its improved functional properties and nutritional benefits for consumers, de-oiled lecithin products are used in nutraceutical products. It is also used in dietary food and light meals, such as nutritional bars, energetics, cheese products, light salad dressings, and dietary instant products. They are used as emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agent, antioxidant, and release agents in food and animal feed applications.

Increasing consumer awareness about clean label products along with rising demand for natural food additives are the major factors boosting the demand for de-oiled lecithin globally. Moreover, increase in demand for convenience food in developed and developing countries coupled with changing consumer lifestyles further propels the growth of the market. De-oiled Lecithin is an organic alternative to crude lecithin as it contains a higher concentration of phospholipids and is almost is oil-free thus attracts the health-conscious consumers widely. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials and stringent government regulations with respect to the use of de-oiled lecithin may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global de-oiled lecithin market is segmented on the basis of form, source, and application. On the basis of form, the de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into powdered, and granulated. On the basis of source, the global de-oiled lecithin is catagorised into soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. The de-oiled lecithin market on the basis of the application is classified into food, animal feed, and healthcare. The food segment is further bifurcated into bakery products, confectionery products, convenience foods, dairy & frozen desserts, and others.

AMERICAN LECITHIN COMPANY Archer Daniels Midland Company Austrade Inc. Bunge Limited Cargill, Incorporated Clarkson Grain Company, Inc. LASENOR EMUL, S.L. Lecico GmbH Lecital Novastell

The market payers from De-oiled Lecithin Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for De-oiled Lecithin in the global market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global de-oiled lecithin market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The de-oiled lecithin market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

