Global Digital Twin Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with with a CAGR of 35.1%

New Report on “Global Digital Twin Market” added to orbisresearch.com store – This report studies all the characteristic of the present and forthcoming industry growth information which is climacteric for all new participants well as the leading market participant.

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

In 2018, the global Digital Twin market size was 1240 million US$ and it is expected to reach 13800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 35.1% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Twin status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Twin development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

