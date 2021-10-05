Global Gas Cylinders Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Gas Cylinders Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Transportation of high value gases remains to be a critical operation that fuels the utility of safe and regulated gas cylinders. Advancements in technologies for compressing volatile as well as inert gases in cylinders has influenced the manufacturing of gas cylinders. New cylinder designs and enhanced safety provisions have optimised the handling and storing abilities of gas cylinders. Robust materials are being used to build gas cylinders that can sustain the mechanical abrasion of dropping, tipping over and undue exposure to heat.

On the basis of size, it is observed that sales of gas cylinders weighing 14kgs and 5kgs will register highest demand by collectively accounting for nearly one-third share of global market value by the end of the forecast period.

The global Gas Cylinders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Gas Cylinders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gas Cylinders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison

Thai

UPM-Raflatac

PMC

Fuji

CCL

Symbio

3M

S&K

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wrap Less

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Segment by Application

Inert Gases

Flammable Gases

Toxic Gases

Pyrophoric Gases

Oxidisers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Gas Cylinders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gas Cylinders

1.2 Gas Cylinders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gas Cylinders Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Wrap Less

1.2.3 Glass Fiber

1.2.4 Aramid Fiber

1.2.5 Carbon Fiber

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Gas Cylinders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gas Cylinders Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Inert Gases

1.3.3 Flammable Gases

1.3.4 Toxic Gases

1.3.5 Pyrophoric Gases

1.3.6 Oxidisers

1.4 Global Gas Cylinders Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gas Cylinders Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Gas Cylinders Market Size

1.5.1 Global Gas Cylinders Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gas Cylinders Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gas Cylinders Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gas Cylinders Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gas Cylinders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gas Cylinders Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gas Cylinders Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gas Cylinders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Cylinders Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gas Cylinders Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gas Cylinders Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Gas Cylinders Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Gas Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Gas Cylinders Production

3.4.1 North America Gas Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Gas Cylinders Production

3.5.1 Europe Gas Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Gas Cylinders Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Gas Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Gas Cylinders Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Gas Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Gas Cylinders Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Gas Cylinders Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Gas Cylinders Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Gas Cylinders Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Gas Cylinders Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Gas Cylinders Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Gas Cylinders Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Gas Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Gas Cylinders Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Gas Cylinders Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Gas Cylinders Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Gas Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Gas Cylinders Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Cylinders Business

7.1 Avery Dennison

7.1.1 Avery Dennison Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Avery Dennison Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Thai

7.2.1 Thai Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Thai Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 UPM-Raflatac

7.3.1 UPM-Raflatac Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 UPM-Raflatac Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 PMC

7.4.1 PMC Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 PMC Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fuji

7.5.1 Fuji Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fuji Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CCL

7.6.1 CCL Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CCL Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Symbio

7.7.1 Symbio Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Symbio Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 3M

7.8.1 3M Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 3M Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 S&K

7.9.1 S&K Gas Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gas Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 S&K Gas Cylinders Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

