Global Graphic Films Industry Revenue, Sales and Growth Rate 2019-2027

This market research report provides a big picture on Graphic Films Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the Graphic Films Market hike in terms of revenue.

Graphic films are made out of materials that can be drawn into thin sheets and are mostly emblazoned with attractive designs. These films are often used to substitute paints and distempers on walls and other areas. Graphic films find application in the automotive and advertising industry for making promotional banners and vehicle wraps. Further, graphics films are projected as a cost-effective alternative to conventional films. Graphic films are used in the automotive and advertising industry for making promotional banners and vehicle coater. Graphic films have wild applications such as anti-graffiti, advertisement, promotional banners and pamphlets applications. When compared to traditional films, graphic films are expected to be the most cost-effective alternative.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

3M Company Achilles USA, Inc. Avery Dennison Corporation CCL Industries Drytac Corporation DUNMORE I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company HEXIS S.A. Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF) TEKRA

The global graphic films market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as growth in the construction industry and improvements in the standard of living of the consumers in developed and developing countries. Graphic films are often glued on walls of malls and shopping centers to promote certain products or services. Furthermore, graphic films largely add to the aesthetics of a building and this factor has led to increased adoption of such films. Moreover, low installation and maintenance costs coupled with growth in demand for wrap advertisement further boost the demand for graphic films globally. However, fluctuations in raw material prices are the crucial factor anticipated to hinder the growth of the market over the projected period. Likewise, continuous improvement in digital printing techniques is expected to provide a lucrative growth opportunity for the key players in the market.

The global graphic films market is segmented on the basis of polymer, film type, end user and printing technology. On the basis of polymer, the graphic films market is segmented into, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl chloride (PVC). On the basis of film type, the market is bifurcated into, opaque films, reflective films, transparent films, translucent films and others. Based on end-user, the global graphic films market is segmented into, automotive, promotional & advertisement, industrial and others. On the basis of printing technology the global graphic films market is divided into, flexography, rotogravure, offset and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the graphic films market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

