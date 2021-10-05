Global Hand Sanitizer Market is Expected to Reach USD $1755 Million by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Hand Sanitizer Market by Product (Gel, Foam, Spray, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Store, Departmental Store, Pharmacy Store, and Others), and End Use (Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals, Household Purpose, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Hand Sanitizer Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global hand sanitizer market size in 2016 was $919 million and will exceed $1,755 million by 2023. Hand sanitizer serves as an effective alternative to hand soaps and bars that is used to disinfect hands. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers are widely used, as they effectively eradicate microorganisms.

Consumer inclination towards health and wellness is expected to be one of the major factors that drives the demand for hand sanitizers. Moreover, improved lifestyle, rise in health expenditure, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and support from organization such as WHO, FDA, and others towards the need for sanitation propel the demand for hand sanitizers, thereby accelerating the growth of the global hand sanitizer market . However, health hazards associated with chemical ingredients are anticipated to hamper the global hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the global hand sanitizer market based on product, distribution channel, end use, and geography. Depending on product, the market is fragmented into gel, foam, spray, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into online store, departmental store, pharmacy store, and others. By end use, it is classified into restaurants, schools, hospitals, household purpose, and others. Hospitals generated the maximum revenue in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the analysis period. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global hand sanitizer market until 2023.

The prominent players operating in the global hand sanitizer industry have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc., Henkel Corporation, Unilever Plc., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., and Kutol Products Company.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Gel

Foam

Spray

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Store

Departmental Store

Pharmacy Store

Others

By End Use

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Thereat of new entrants

3.3.4. Threat of substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Consumer inclination towards health & wellness

3.4.1.2. Innovations in hand sanitizers

3.4.1.3. Change in lifestyle and increase in health expenditure

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Health hazardous associated with hand sanitizers

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Increase in popularity of online shopping

3.5. Top player positioning

CHAPTER 4: HAND SANITIZER MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Gel

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Foam

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Spray

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: HAND SANITIZER MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Online stores

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Departmental store

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Pharmacy store

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: HAND SANITIZER MARKET, BY END USE

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Restaurants

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Schools

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Hospitals

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Household purpose

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

Continue….

