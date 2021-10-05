Global Healthcare BPO Services Market Is Growing At A High Cagr By 2025 According To A New Research Report is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018-2025

“The global healthcare BPO services is expected to reach US$ 416,431.8 Mn in 2025 from US$ 192,131.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018-2025.”

Healthcare Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) offers customized solutions to the healthcare providers and payers to reduce the complexity of various tedious tasks involved at several stages of the workflow and establishment. These services are also helpful to enrich resource allocation, boost the financial performance of the company/organization, seek strategic growth support as well as reduce operational costs to maximize profit margins. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the healthcare BPO services. These stakeholders include hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, contract research organizations, medical device suppliers, market research, equipment manufacturers, and consulting firms.

Healthcare BPO services is segmented by payer service, provider service, and pharmaceutical service. Global healthcare BPO services, based on payer service was segmented into claims administration, billing, member management, provider management, fraud management, and others. Global healthcare BPO services, based on the provider service was segmented into medical billing, medical coding, finance & accounts, and others. The healthcare BPO services, based on pharmaceutical service was segmented into research & development, manufacturing, sales & marketing, supply chain & logistics, and others.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the healthcare BPO services by payer service, provider service, pharmaceutical service and region. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The List of Companies

1. Accenture

2. IBM

3. WNS (Holdings) Ltd.

4. HCL Technologies Limited.

5. Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd

6. Cognizant

7. Infosys Limited

8. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

9. Genpact

10. Xerox Corporation

The report analyzes factors affecting healthcare BPO services from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key healthcare BPO service offering companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

• Global analysis of Healthcare BPO Services market from 2017 – 2025 illustrating the progression of the market.

• Forecast and analysis of Healthcare BPO Services market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2017 – 2025

• Forecast and analysis of Healthcare BPO Services market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

This market research report administers a broad view of the Healthcare BPO Services market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Healthcare BPO Services market’s growth in terms of revenue.

The report contains imperative and pivotal details affecting the developments and growth of the market and also talks about the restricting factors that may restrain the Healthcare BPO Services market growth during the forecast period. Segmentations of the market are examined specifically to provide knowledge for supplementary market investments. Segmentation of the market on the basis of Dosage, Route of Administration and Application are elucidated in details portraying a descriptive structure of the market trends and restrictions affecting the Healthcare BPO Services market through the segments and sub-segments.

