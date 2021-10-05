Global High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market Research Report Forecast 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

This market research report provides a big picture on High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the High-performance Ceramic Coatings Market hike in terms of revenue.

High-performance ceramic coatings (HPCC) is the application of a thin layer of ceramic onto metal or alloy substrate to protect it against corrosion, wear and extreme temperatures nearing 15000 C. HPCCs can be used for complex geometries and parts equally well. Surface modification techniques enable HPCC to impart desired functionalities to the substrate. Moreover, ceramic coatings improve the durability of components and enhance the appearance of the surfaces.

The Emerging/Prominent key players include in this research are:

A&A Company, Inc. Aremco Products Inc. Ceramic Polymer GmbH Evonik Industries AG M. Huber Corporation PPG Industries, Inc. Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc. Saint-Gobain Coating Solutions Swain Tech Coatings Inc. Zircotec Ltd

The high-performance ceramic coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as in automotive and aerospace as superior thermal protective materials. Increased usage of advanced materials and coatings in the electronics industry further fuels the high-performance ceramic coatings market growth. However, high costs of manufacturing and lack of skilled labors are likely to hamper high-performance ceramic coatings market growth. On the other hand, developments in nanoceramics are likely to foster growth opportunities for the market and key players involved.

The global high-performance ceramic coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology type and application. Based on technology type, the market is segmented as thermal spray coatings, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as aviation, automotive, chemical equipment, medical & healthcare and others.

