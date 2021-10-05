Global Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market is expected to mask a notable CAGR of 7.5% during the Forecast period 2018-2023
A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global Hydroxybenzoic Acid market ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market is expected to mask a notable CAGR of 7.5% during the projected period. Wide industrial application range of p-hydroxybenzoic acid or 4-hydroxybenzoic acid is driving the growth of global 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market across all region. 4-hydroxybenzoic acid finds application in numerous sectors including pharmaceutical, chemical and others
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of 4-hydroxybenzoic acid market with respect to following sub-markets
By Type
– Industrial Grade
– LCP Grade
By Application
– Chemicals
– Polymer
– Pharmaceuticals
– Cosmetics
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Merck KGaA
– Bvco
– LCP Leuna Carboxylation Plant
– Shengxiao Chemical
– UENO Fine Chemicals
– TCI Chemicals
– Kerafast
– MP Biomedicals, LLC.
– Other Prominent Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, and recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities)
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
2.1. Research Methodology
2.2. Geographic Scope
2.3. Years Considered
3. Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Overview and Definition
3.2.1. Market Definition
3.2.2. Geographic Regions Definition
3.2.3. Segment A Definition
3.2.4. Segment B Definition
3.3. Industry Development
3.4. Global Market Maturity
3.4.1. North America
3.4.2. Europe
3.4.3. Asia Pacific
3.4.4. Latin America
3.4.5. Middle East & Africa
3.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis
3.6. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.7. Manufacturing Process
3.8. Macro-Economic Factors
3.9. Regulations and Policies
3.10. List of Raw Material Suppliers
4. Price Outlook
5. Production and Consumption Outlook
6. Market Size by Manufacturers
6.1. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Production by Manufacturers
6.1.1. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Production by Manufacturers
6.1.2. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Production Market Share by Manufacturers
6.2. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers
6.2.1. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
6.2.2. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
6.3. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Price by Manufacturers
6.4. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2017
7.2. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Value Share, By Company 2017
7.3. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Volume Share, By Company 2017
8. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
8.1. North America
8.2. Europe
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.4. Rest of World
9. Trends in Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
9.1. North America
9.2. Europe
9.3. Asia Pacific
9.4. Rest of World
10. PESTLE Analysis for 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
11. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
11.3. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis, By Type
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Strategic Insights
12.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
12.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
12.2.2.1. Industrial Grade
12.2.2.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.2.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.2.2. LCP Grade
12.2.2.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
12.2.2.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13. Global 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segmentation Analysis, By Application
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Strategic Insights
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Application
13.4. Market Attractiveness, By Application
13.4.1.1. Chemicals
13.4.1.1.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.1.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.2. Polymer
13.4.1.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.3. Pharmaceuticals
13.4.1.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.4. Cosmetics
13.4.1.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.5. Others
13.4.1.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
13.4.1.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.2.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.3. By Type
14.2.3.1. Introduction
14.2.3.2. Strategic Insights
14.2.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.2.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.2.3.3. Industrial Grade
14.2.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.3.4. LCP Grade
14.2.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4. By Application
14.2.4.1. Introduction
14.2.4.2. Strategic Insights
14.2.4.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.2.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.2.4.3. Chemicals
14.2.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.4. Polymer
14.2.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.5. Pharmaceuticals
14.2.4.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.6. Cosmetics
14.2.4.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.7. Others
14.2.4.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.4.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.5. By Country
14.2.5.1. Introduction
14.2.5.2. Strategic Insights
14.2.5.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.2.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.2.5.3. U.S. 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.2.5.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.5.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.5.4. Canada 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.2.5.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.2.5.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3. Europe 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.3. By Type
14.3.3.1. Introduction
14.3.3.2. Strategic Insights
14.3.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.3.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.3.3.3. Industrial Grade
14.3.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.3.4. LCP Grade
14.3.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4. By Application
14.3.4.1. Introduction
14.3.4.2. Strategic Insights
14.3.4.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Application
14.3.4.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Application
14.3.4.3. Chemicals
14.3.4.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.4. Polymer
14.3.4.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.5. Pharmaceuticals
14.3.4.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.6. Cosmetics
14.3.4.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.7. Others
14.3.4.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.4.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5. By Country
14.3.5.1. Introduction
14.3.5.2. Strategic Insights
14.3.5.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Country
14.3.5.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Country
14.3.5.3. Germany 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.4. United Kingdom 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.5. France 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.5.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.5.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.6. Italy 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.6.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.6.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.7. Spain 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.7.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.8. Russia 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.8.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.8.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.9. Rest of Europe 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.3.5.9.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.3.5.9.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4. Asia Pacific 4-Hydroxybenzoic Acid Market
14.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.3. By Type
14.4.3.1. Introduction
14.4.3.2. Strategic Insights
14.4.3.2.1. BPS Analysis, By Type
14.4.3.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Type
14.4.3.3. Industrial Grade
14.4.3.3.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.3.3.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.3.4. LCP Grade
14.4.3.4.1. Historical Market Value (USD Million) 2014-2017, Market Value Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
14.4.3.4.2. Historical Market Volume (Unit) 2014-2017, Market Volume Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018-2024
